Lebanon Needs Dialogue To Resolve Presidential Election Impasse

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday called on political blocs to initiate a dialogue to resolve the presidential election impasse in September.
Lebanon has been without a president since former President Michel Aoun's term ended in October last year.
So far, the parliament has held 12 election sessions, but failed to pick a head of state as neither of the two main blocs - Hezbollah and its allies and their opponents– have the majority.
“In September, we should find a solution to this crisis. I believe it is everyone's responsibility to elect a president of the republic in September,” Berri said in an interview with the daily al-Joumhouriya on Monday.
He said that he had called for a seven-day dialogue, and regardless of its outcome, he would call for open sessions until a president is elected.
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN05092023006374013804ID1107009166
