4.8 Mln People Displaced By Sudan Conflict: Un Agency

About one million people have crossed into neighboring countries, OCHA said in its latest update, noting that at least two million children have fled their homes since the conflict in Sudan erupted more than four months ago.

Earlier on Monday, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) appealed for one billion U.S. dollars to provide essential aid and protection to more than 1.8 million people expected to arrive in five neighboring countries by the end of 2023 to flee the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

“This is a two-fold increase of what was initially estimated in May to be required to respond to the crisis,” the UNHCR said in a statement.

It added that more than one million refugees, returnees and third-country nationals have already fled the country.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the SAF and RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which left over 3,000 people killed and more than 6,000 injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. ■

