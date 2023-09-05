Packed With Tourists, Cyprus Records Bumper Holiday Revenues

The figure marks an annual increase of 30.4 percent on last year, according to figures released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

Britons make up largest tourist market with 34.8 percent of arrivals June – spending an average of €96 for each day of their vacation.

Tourists from Israel – the second largest market spent on average €124,72. Tourists from Poland spent on average €77,12 per day.

Arrivals from Russia and Ukraine, which accounted for about 22 percent of all foreign visitors, stopped almost completely as a result of European Union sanctions on Russia over the conflict.

As a vital cog in the economy, tourism supports thousands of jobs in hotels, restaurants, beach sports and entertainment venues

Detailed statistics on the average expenditure of tourists per person and per day by country of usual residence are presented in the following table.