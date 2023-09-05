Giftsenda

With so many time-consuming business undertakings to keep foon, more and more corporate executives and associates are in favor of automating tasks that would typically require a significant amount of manual labor. Automating gifting in a corporate setting would reduce the workload of the Sales, Marketing or HR departments, who generally take on these tasks; saving company resources that could be useful elsewhere.

The gifting integration with Zapier allows users to automatically send direct gifts and email gift invites from over 5000 available apps, including HubSpot, Salesforce, Mailchimp, Typeform, Slack and more. Users of Zapier can create integrations, known as "Zaps," each of which contains a trigger and one or more actions to accomplish a specific task. When activated, the zap will run the actions each time the trigger event takes place.

The Zapier integration allows users to build worldwide automated gifting campaigns, as Giftsenda's services are international. Triggers can be set for varigifting instances, examples include:



Sending a welcome gift when a new employee or client is onboarded.

Sending a gift after a meeting with a prospective client.

Sending a gift to celebrate an employee milestone. Sending gifts to an online audience after attending an event (or before an event).

The information between the integrated apps, such as contact tokens, are automatically transferred when using Zapier, making it simple to keep foon the more salient aspects of business; as opposed to undertaking the mundane task of manual data transfer.

Brandable and customizable emails and landing pages can be used when creating a touch point with recipients. These highlight the brand and deliver a gift link to the recipient, which permits access to a predefined gift for the recipient to redeem or a collection of gifts from which to choose. Custom collections can be created on the platform using the Collection Builder - these can be based on the purpose of the gifting campaign, for example, holiday gifts, tallowing for easier tracking and reporting.

More information on the Zapier integration can be found on the Giftsenda website. Access to the integration via Giftsenda's gifting platform is available with an optional subscription plan or on a pay-as-you-go model.

About Giftsenda

Giftsenda is a global corporate gifting platform launched by a team of gifting professionals with over 20 years of experience in sending gifts worldwide. Giftsenda offers varigifting services to help businesses leverage corporate gift campaigns to improve their Sales, HR, CX and Marketing team initiatives. Learn more at iftsenda.

For more information, please send an email to Marianne Flentge at [email protected]

or call +1 (617) 433-9041.

SOURCE Giftsenda