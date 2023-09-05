Inmode To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences And Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YOKNEAM, Israel, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD ), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor conferences and events in September:
Baird Healthcare Conference
Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer
Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Jeff Johnson, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings
Location: New York, NY
When: Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11:25 am ET
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.
Piper Sandler Aesthetics Day
Presenters:
Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Wanda Cummings, RN and Vice President of Clinical Operations, North America
and
Dr. Christopher Chia , double board-certified Plastic Surgeon and Surgical Director of bodySCULPT
Format:
In-person investor tour and demo at bodySCULPT, an InMode certified plastic and cosmetic surgery center
in NYC
Location: New York, NY
When: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 1:00 pm ET
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Presenters:
Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer
Format:
In-person fireside chat moderated by Ross Osborn, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings
Location: New York, NY
When: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10:55 am ET
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit .
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]
917-607-8654
Logo -
SOURCE InMode Ltd.
MENAFN05092023003732001241ID1107009149
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.