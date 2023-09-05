Inmode To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences And Events

Baird Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Jeff Johnson, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

Location: New York, NY

When: Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11:25 am ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Piper Sandler Aesthetics Day

Presenters:

Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Wanda Cummings, RN and Vice President of Clinical Operations, North America

and

Dr. Christopher Chia , double board-certified Plastic Surgeon and Surgical Director of bodySCULPT

Format:

In-person investor tour and demo at bodySCULPT, an InMode certified plastic and cosmetic surgery center

in NYC

Location: New York, NY

When: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 1:00 pm ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Presenters:

Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format:

In-person fireside chat moderated by Ross Osborn, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

Location: New York, NY

When: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10:55 am ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

917-607-8654



Logo -

SOURCE InMode Ltd.