Telemonitoring Systems Market Analysis 2022-2030: Growth, Segments, And Geographic Trends

The "Telemonitoring Systems - Global Market Perspective" report offers a comprehensive analysis of the telemonitoring systems market across varigeographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis covers annual sales projections from 2022 to 2030 and historical reviews from 2014 to 2021. The report provides insights into key market segments such as COPD monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, glucose monitoring, cardiovascular disease monitoring, and other end-uses. Additionally, the presence and competitiveness of the telemonitoring systems market in different regions are highlighted, along with key competitors.

The global telemonitoring systems market is projected to grow steadily, with specific growth rates for variregions and segments. The report also includes special coverage of notable events in 2023 and provides access to updates and digital archives through ResearchAndMarkets.com.

Global Telemonitoring Systems Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Telemonitoring Systems estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

COPD Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blood Pressure Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $608.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR

The Telemonitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$986.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

