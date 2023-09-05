Awilco Drilling Plc: Last Day Of Subscription Period In Subsequent Offering

Aberdeen, 5 September 2023

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from AwiDrilling Plc ("AwiDrilling" or the "Company") on 22 August 2023 regarding the start of the subscription period in the subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 469,400 new sponsored Norwegian depository receipts (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 9 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price").

The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering (the "Subscription Period") will expire today, 5 September 2023, at 16:30 hours (CEST). Subscription rights that are not used to subscribe for Offer Shares before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

The terms and conditions for the Subsequent Offering are set out in a shareholder letter which is available on the Company's website: .

Clarksons Securites AS is acting as sole manager of the Subsequent Offering and Nordic Issuer Services AS is acting as settlement agent for the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS is acting as Norwegian legal counsel to AwiDrilling.