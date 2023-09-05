Black Diamond Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences



The 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in Boston, MA.

The Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023. Black Diamond President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D. will participate in a fireside chat at 3:35 p.m. ET in New York, NY. The H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Black Diamond Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Fang Ni, Pharm.D. will present at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat and H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed by visiting the investors relations section of the Company's website at: . A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company focused on the development of MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in clinically validated targets. Black Diamond leverages a deep understanding of cancer genetics and onco-protein structure and function, to discover and develop innovative MasterKey therapies. The Company's MasterKey therapies are designed to overcome resistance, minimize on-target, wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to address significant unmet medical needs of patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company is advancing a robust pipeline with lead clinical-stage program BDTX-1535, targeting MasterKey mutations in both EGFR mutant-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), and BDTX-4933, a program targeting RAF MasterKey mutations in solid tumors, as well as discovery-stage research programs. The Company's proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP drug discovery engine, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing tumor data and validate MasterKey mutations.

Contact:

Julie Seidel, Stern Investor Relations

(212) 362-1200



