Harpoon Therapeutics To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences In September

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September.
Citi's 18th Annual BioPharma Conference being held in Boston on September 6-7, 2023. Harpoon's management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on September 7.
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York on September 11-13, 2023. Harpoon's management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT).
An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Harpoon Therapeutics website at .
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTACTM platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon's third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit and followon Twitter and LinkedIn .
