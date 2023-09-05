Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Encore Boston Harbor, Everett, MA



Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference



Fireside Chat: Monday, September 11, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. ET at the Sheraton New York, New York City

Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Please find a link to the webcast here Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings on Monday, September 11

H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City



A webcast of the fireside chat can also be accessed under“Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Foghorn's website, , and will be available for 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at for more information about the company, and followon X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

