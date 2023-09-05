Scpharmaceuticals To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, President & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00 am ET. In addition to the fireside chat, Mr. Tucker will also be meeting with investors.
A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under“News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company's lead programs foon the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectidisease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit .
Katherine Miranda
scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6869
Investors:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7579
