Scpharmaceuticals To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under“News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company's lead programs foon the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectidisease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit .

Katherine Miranda

scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6869



Investors:

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7579

