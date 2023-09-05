Cibus To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

The presentation details are as follows:

Presentation details

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:30 – 10:00 AM ET

Webcast:

A webcast of the corporate presentation will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of Cibus' website at .

Management is also available for 1:1 meetings during the conference. Conference attendees should reach out to event organizers or to schedule.

About Ci

Ciis part of the multi-billion-dollar plant seed industry. Ciis the leader in the new era of high-throughput gene editing technology that can develop plant traits precisely and predictably at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Ciis not a seed company. It is a technology company that develops and licenses traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' target market is productivity traits that improve yields, lower input costs such as chemicals, and increase the sustainability and profitability of farming. It has a pipeline of six productivity traits including important traits for pod shatter reduction, disease resistance, and nitrogen-use efficiency. Cibus' fois scale, multi-crop traits that can impact greater than 100 MM acres.

CICONTACTS:



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Karen Troeber



858-450-2636



MEDIA RELATIONS

Theodore Lowen



914-343-6794

Colin Sanford



203-918-4347