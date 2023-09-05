Cibus To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, today announced that Rory Riggs, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, will present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 11-13, 2023.
The presentation details are as follows:
Presentation details
Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
Presentation Time: 9:30 – 10:00 AM ET
Webcast:
A webcast of the corporate presentation will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of Cibus' website at .
Management is also available for 1:1 meetings during the conference. Conference attendees should reach out to event organizers or to schedule.
CICONTACTS:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Karen Troeber
858-450-2636
MEDIA RELATIONS
Theodore Lowen
914-343-6794
Colin Sanford
203-918-4347
