Tempest To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company's two clinical programs, TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively, and are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with approved agents. TPST-1120 is currently being evaluated in first line hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab, the standard of care for first-line HCC, in a Phase 1b/2 randomized global study where an early data cut demonstrated positive results in multiple categories; the company expects the formal data set in the second half of 2023. TPST-1495 is being evaluated in combination with pembrolizumab in a Phase 1b expansion cohort in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company's website at .

