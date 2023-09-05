Vietnam Ministry Of Defense Expands Genasys Contract For Naval Frigates

“Since 2019, we've partnered with the Vietnam MOD, delivering top-of-the-line LRAD solutions to their Navy, Coast Guard, Army, and Border Guard.” said David Schnell, VP of Global Business Development for Genasys Inc.“Given the current geo-political tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, the addition of LRADs to Vietnam's frigates will add significant capabilities to the vessels including ship self defense and the ability to de-escalate potentially dangersituations before they expand.”

The LRAD-500X-RE and 1000XI are state-of-the-art, manually operated AHDs that provide non-kinetic, scalable escalation of force capabilities and clear, long range communications to distances of 2,000 and 3,000 meters respectively. Since 2005, twenty six international Navies and Coast Guards have followed theNavy's lead by adding LRADs to their surface fleets. This most recent LRAD order from Vietnam further demonstrates the world's militaries' commitment to Genasys' technologies.

Genasys LRAD systems are deployed in more than 100 countries and 500 U.S cities in diverse applications, including public safety, law enforcement, defense, border and homeland security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, emergency management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications Solutions and Systems, designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are“Ready when it mattersTM.” The company provides the Genasys Protect platform, the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as Genasys Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®) that deliver directed, audible voice messages with intelligible vocal clarity from close range to 5,500 meters. Genasys serves state and local governmental agencies, and education (SLED); enterprise organizations in critical sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and automotive; and federal governments and the military. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have diverse applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, and automated detection of real-time threats like active shooters and severe weather. Today Genasys protects over 70 million people globally and is used in more than 100 countries, including more than 500 cities, counties, and states in the U.S. For more information, visit genasys.

Forward-Looking Statements

