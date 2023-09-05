Alimera Sciences To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announced today that Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 11 – 13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.
| Presentation Date:
| Monday, September 11, 2023
| Time:
| 11:30am ET
|
|
Mr. Eiswirth and Mr. Russell Skibsted, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, please click here:
About Alimera Sciences, Inc.
Alimera Sciences a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit:
| For investor inquiries:
| For media inquiries:
| Scott Gordon
| Jules Abraham
| for Alimera Sciences
| for Alimera Sciences
|
|
