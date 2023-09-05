Tfi International Acquires Vedder Transportation Group

“For many years TFI International has been a leading provider of reliable, safe, and cost-effective tank truck services to the liquid and dry bulk food grade market in Eastern Canada. With the acquisition of Vedder, we add the premier provider of such services in Western Canada along with a network of strategically located facilities, making TFI the premier Canadian coast-to-coast provider of food grade tank truck transportation services,” stated Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International.“We extend a warm welcome to Fred, to Larry Wiebe whose family started the business in 1956 and who remains an advisor, and to their many colleagues throughout the Vedder organization, and we look forward to watching their future success under the TFI International umbrella.”

