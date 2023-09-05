Phathom Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on September 12, 2023.
H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. EDT and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
To access the live webcast and archived recording of the fireside chat, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at . The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company's website at and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter .
MEDIA CONTACT
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Sciorilli
1-877-742-8466
