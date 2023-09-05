Cerence Names Accomplished Automotive Technology Executive Christian Mentz As Chief Revenue Officer

Mr. Mentz joins Cerence after more than four years in progressing roles at Amazon. In his most recent role at Amazon Smart Vehicles, Christian successfully led the global Business and Marketing organization, driving commercial operations and go-to-market strategies across a wide range of automotive digital cabin products and services. Prior to joining Amazon, Mr. Mentz held several automotive sales and leadership roles during a more than ten-year tenure at Nuance Communications, including Vice President - Automotive Sales & Sales Engineering. Mr. Mentz has continuously demonstrated passion for innovation and advancing technologies throughout his career, having held several consulting and advisory roles for technology companies, including as an advisor to AI and machine learning firm Dessa.

“Christian is a tenured and accomplished executive who brings transformational leadership and a proven ability to build deep customer relationships,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence.“Christian's long and successful career and progressive leadership give him unique, direct experience in automotive AI and voice technology that will be critical as Cerence accelerates toward the next generation of AI-powered, immersive customer experiences.”

“Having spent a substantial part of my career working on the intersection of AI and automotive to drive advancements and collaboration in infotainment and the digital cabin, I am honored and excited to join Cerence as its Chief Revenue Officer,” said Christian Mentz.“As our industry continues to undergo significant transformation, I look forward to working with the entire Cerence team to leverage our deep expertise as a pioneer in automotive and generative AI to propel innovation in partnership with our customers worldwide.”

Mr. Mentz holds a Master's Degree in Communications from The Philipp University of Marburg, Germany, and continued his education in Change and Innovation Management at the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

