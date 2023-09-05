Cocrystal Pharma To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel small molecule antiviral therapeutics, announces that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023. A webcast of the Cocrystal presentation will be available on the IR Calendar section of the Company's website beginning Monday, September 11 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.
Management is available throughout the conference for in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings. Institutional investors and industry professionals can register to attend the conference virtually or in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.
About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2 and noroviruses) and hepatitis C viruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs.
