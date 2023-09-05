Intra-Cellular Therapies To Present At The Morgan Stanley 21St Annual Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervsystem (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 12:55 p.m. ET.
The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allowsto understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D.
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Cameron Radinovic
212-213-0006
MENAFN05092023004107003653ID1107009069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.