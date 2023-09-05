Outlook Therapeutics® To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website .

A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (outlooktherapeutics). A webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to achieve FDA approval for the launch of ONS-5010/ LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The FDA accepted Outlook Therapeutics' BLA submission for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD with an initial PDUFA goal date of August 29, 2023; FDA did not approve the BLA during this review cycle and the Company is working with the FDA to address the issues that have been raised so that the BLA may be re-submitted. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics' wet AMD clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and other markets. As part of the Company's multi-year commercial planning process, Outlook Therapeutics and AmerisourceBergen entered into a strategic commercialization agreement to expand the Company's reach for connecting to retina specialists and their patients. AmerisourceBergen will provide third-party logistics (3PL) services and distribution, as well as pharmacovigilance services and other services in the United States. For more information, please visit .

