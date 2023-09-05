Maxcyte To Participate In Baird Global Healthcare Conference

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the“Events” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at .

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients' lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today's processes to innovate tomorrow's solutions. Our ExPERTTM platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATxTM, STxTM, GTxTM and VLxTM; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology, as well as technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyteand followon Twitter and LinkedIn .

