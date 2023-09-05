Agile Therapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

Details on the Company presentation are as follows:

Event : H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date : Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time : 12:30-1:00 pm ET

Webcast :

The presentation webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at . The replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days after the presentation.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today's women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company's website, Twitter account (@agilether ), and LinkedIn account.

