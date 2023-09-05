Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Africa Downunder Conference Presentation

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire) Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) provide the Africa Downunder Conference Presentation entitled "Fueling Copper's Future Growth: Robust Exploration and Development Pipeline for High-Quality Copper Resources".
- Strategic Global Land Package with district-scale discovery opportunities
- Potential for significant moderate grade (103 - 166Mt @ 0.38 to 0.46% Cu) deposit for in-situ copper recovery
- Potential for new high-grade copper discoveries through ongoing exploration at the Ngami Copper Project and Kitlanya West Projects, Botswana
- Well-funded with ~A$5.8M cash for continued exploration success in Botswana
- Experienced Board & Management Team
- Discovery focused Technical Team in Africa
- Strong Copper Fundamentals
*To view the presentation, please visit:
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.
Cobre Limited
Martin Holland
E: WWW:
MENAFN05092023000111011020ID1107009043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.