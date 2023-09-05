Biohit Healthcare To Present Gastropanel® Quick Test At Ibms Congress 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BIOHIT will be presenting GastroPanel Quick Test at IBMS Congress 2023
ST NEOTS, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BIOHIT HealthCare is pleased to announce its attendance at IBMS Congress 2023, where it will showcase its new GastroPanel® Quick Test for triaging gastroscopy referrals. The prestigiannual event promises to be the UK's largest biomedical science exhibition, and will feature over 300 lectures covering 13 medical disciplines, exploring the latest technological advances, products, services and equipment in the rapidly evolving field of laboratory medicine.
BIOHIT is taking this opportunity to present its newly launched GastroPanel Quick Test, a novel assay that enables the fast, first-line detection of Helicobacter pylori, atrophic gastritis and elevated stomach acid in both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. This new diagnostics solution is designed to support rapid triage and referrals in primary care, helping to ensure timely endoscopy and treatment for patients at high risk of gastric cancer and other stomach conditions.
IBMS Congress 2023 will take place at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham from the 25th to the 28th of September. Come and talk to our expert team at Stand #817 throughout the event to discuss GastroPanel Quick Test, and how we can support a range of gastrointestinal diagnostics requirements.
About BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd
BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd ( ) is part of the Finnish public company, BIOHIT OYJ, which specialises in the development, manufacture and marketing of products and analysis systems for the early diagnosis and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's many unique and patented diagnostic tests transform clinical practice and make screening, diagnosis and monitoring of gastrointestinal diseases efficient and cost effective. Non-invasive diagnostics are at the core of BIOHIT's offering, making it the provider of choice for leading gastroenterologists and laboratory scientists worldwide.
