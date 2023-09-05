Italy Probiotics Market Estimated To Surpass Us$ 555 Million By 2028 Driven By Growing Health Awareness

The Italy probiotics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.10% to reach a market size of US$555.188 million in 2028.

