Mirasol Solar Recognized As A 2023 Platinum Solar Award Winner By Topsolarcompanies

Mirasol Solar
2023 Mirasol Platinum Solar Award
With 45 Years of Innovation in Solar Energy Solutions This award serves as a milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable future. We're not just in the business of solar energy; we're in the business of changing lives.” - Damon Egglefield, President of Mirasol SolarSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- TopSolarCompanieshas announced that Mirasol Solar has been awarded the Platinum Solar Award for its exceptional contributions to the solar energy sector. As a local family-owned business spanning three generations, Mirasol Solar has consistently been at the forefront of the solar industry, delivering exceptional solar energy products and services to its customers.
Since its inception in 1977 as Mirasol FASolar, Inc, the company has evolved from developing solutions for solar water heating to its current comprehensive energy saving offerings adding solar pool heating, automation, rooftop solar systems, solar attic fans, battery storage, and EV chargers. From pioneering in the energy industry to becoming established as one of Florida's top energy efficiency companies.
As a SunPower Elite Dealer, a FALegacy Dealer, and a Tesla Certified Installer for battery and EV Chargers, Mirasol Solar offers the most extensive array of solar solutions for homeowners and businesses in Florida. With an impressive record of helping over 20,000 households save with solar, Mirasol Solar stands out from competitors with a dedicated service department, ensuring prompt and efficient repair and maintenance of all types of solar installations.
"This award serves as a milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable future," said Damon Egglefield, President of Mirasol Solar. "It's a validation of our team's relentless dedication and a reminder that our work is making a real impact. We're not just in the business of solar energy; we're in the business of changing lives."
The 2023 Platinum Solar Award from TopSolarCompaniesfurther solidifies Mirasol Solar's position as a leader in the solar energy industry. Their dedication to customer satisfaction, superior workmanship, and innovative products continues to drive the adoption of sustainable energy solutions in South Florida and beyond.
About Mirasol Solar
Formed in 1977, Mirasol Solar, formerly known as Mirasol FASolar, Inc, is one of the most established solar companies in Florida. Mirasol Solar has spanned three generations as a local family-owned business. The Mirasol staff has over 250 years of combined solar experience. As the energy efficiency leaders on the Suncoast Florida, Mirasol got its start in solar water heating, then added solar pool heating and automation to the offerings. Since then, they have added solar electric (photovoltaic) systems, solar attic fans and battery storage. Mirasol offers the largest array of solar solutions of any Florida solar company. Plus, unlike most competitors, they have a dedicated service department to repair and maintain any type of solar installation. Visit the new website at mirasolsolarto learn more about the company and its solar solutions.
