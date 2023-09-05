Haelixa Receives A New Capital Injection From Zsig

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Green silk with DNA in background
Zurich silk cocoons coming out of a bag
Haelixa, the physical traceability solution, gets capital investment from the Zürich Silk Association (ZSIG). As an association with a rich history in textiles, ZSIG has a track record in selecting future-proof solutions, and this contribution reaffirms our shared commitment to innovation.” - Gediminas Mikutis, Haelixa's Co-Founder and the Chairman of the BoardZüRICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Haelixa, the leading physical traceability solution, has received a capital injection from the Zürich Silk Association (ZSIG). The Switzerland-based solution provides next-generation solutions for transparency in consumer goods supply chains.
"We are profoundly grateful for the genersupport ZSIG provides and their exclusive network. As an association with a rich history in textiles, ZSIG has a track record in selecting future-proof solutions, and this contribution reaffirms our shared commitment to innovation," said Gediminas Mikutis, Haelixa's Co-Founder and the Chairman of the Board.
Haelixa's mission is to be the standard in physical traceability globally. With engineered unique DNA markers designed to withstand all processing and treatment of materials throughout the supply chain, the technology empowers textile and fashion companies to make more responsible choices. By testing products for the DNA as they journey through the value chain, Haelixa validates whether the original marked materials are present. Traceability helps brands verify their claims and provides the data to calculate their environmental and social impact.
The capital contributed will support the scale of Haelixa's global operations. The Board of ZSIG is proud to be part of the investors backing Haelixa's goals to use DNA markers to create full supply chain transparency. The impact of the technology will provide a traceable fingerprint for textile industry stakeholders.
About ZSIG
The Zurich Silk Association (ZSIG) is an association of active and former companies from Zurich's silk industry. It was founded in 1854 and is tone of Switzerland's oldest trade associations. The ZSIG represents the interests of the Swiss silk industry and coordinates its activities with Swiss Textiles, the Swiss textile industry federation, and European partner organisations. Since 2001, the ZSIG has promoted high-quality projects referencing Zurich's silk industry. The available funds are employed in a targeted fashion.
About Haelixa
Haelixa Ltd. is at the forefront of innovating and bringing traceability solutions for physical products to market, primarily focusing on ensuring comprehensive end-to-end traceability within the consumer goods supply chain. Their special emphasis is on sustainably produced items, including organic and recycled textiles. Haelixa's groundbreaking technology employs DNA markers that are physically integrated into the material, creating a persistent and traceable physical signature from the producer to retail.
