Hvac Filters Market Growth Analysis, Latest Technology By Growing At A Cagr Of 7.7% By 2028

HVAC Filters Market Size, Share, Challenges, Type, Application, Region, Forecast 2028

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- HVAC filters are utilized to filter impurities in air such as pollutants, pollen, and dust in enclosed spaces to provide outlet of cleaner and healthier air. HVAC filters are used in HVAC systems to trap impurities within air flow and avoid causing significant damage to equipment. HVAC filters generally adopt different technologies for air filtration including HEPA, activated carbon, and ultraviolent filtration depending upon its application in residential, commercial, and industries.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global HVAC filters market size is expected to reach $11.0 billion in 2028 from $6.0 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Moreover, North America is the highest contributor in the HVAC filters market. High adoption and awareness in the U.S. as well as stringent government policies regarding maintenance of indoor air quality (IAQ) has influenced growth of the HVAC filters market. In addition, degrading air quality in urban areas, especially in countries such as India, China, and Mexis anticipated to boost demand for HVAC systems and filters in the future.

According to technology, the HEPA filters segment is the largest contributor toward growth in demand for HVAC filters. This is mainly attributed to high efficiency and low cost of HEPA filters as compared to other counter parts.

Major Key Players of the HVAC Filters Market are:

3M Company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Camfil AB, Mann+Hummel, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Filtration Group Corporation, Freudenberg Group, and Sogefi Group.

Key Segmentation Based On:

The HVAC filters market is segmented on the basis of material, technology, end user industry, and region. By material, it is classified into fiberglass, synthetic polymer, carbon, and metal. By technology, it is categorized into electrostatic precipitator, activated carbon, UV filtration, HEPA filtration, and ionic filtration. By end user industry, it is divided into construction, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

