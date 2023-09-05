Almost 300 Muslim female students go to school in France wearing abaya in spite of prohibition

(MENAFN) The French education minister declared on Tuesday that over 60 Muslim girl students rejected to take off their abaya at schools.



Gabriel Attal stated in a meeting with a French news agency that the abaya, a loose full-length robe worn by Muslim women as an indication of modesty, was lately prohibited in schools because of the belief of secularism.



The new school term started on Monday, and in spite of the new law, 298 students went at schools in different regions of the nation wearing an abaya, he declared.



"Sixty-seven of them refused to give up on their abaya," Attal stated, also saying, "I do not want to be able to identify students' religion in schools by looking at their outfit."



The minister also underlined the significance of discussion and clarifying the aim of this law.



Leader Emmanuel Macron, who supported last week's verdict to prevent abaya and qamis, a type of ankle-length shirt for men, further stated in a meeting on Monday that a rare dress might be used in schools, including a pair of jeans, a tee shirt, as well as a jacket.

