Unizen Enables Coinstore’S 3.6M+ Users Access To Over 20,000 Additional Assets

The Power of Partnerships

Coinstore, a rapidly growing CEX for spot and future trading, offers its users efficient cryptocurrency trading, OTC services, NFT offerings, and now access to the DeFi marketplace natively within their mobile app for their 3.6 million+ users. This is made possible via the Unizen SDK.

In an unprecedented industry-first move, Coinstore has broadened its capabilities by seamlessly integrating the Unizen SDK. Key features of this integration include:



Maximizing user returns on decentralized trades.

Seamless, fast and cost efficient cross-chain trades. Decentralized, native Bitcoin trading.

For an in-depth look into our innovative architecture and features, visit .

As a dominant centralized exchange, Coinstore is solidifying its foothold in the rapidly expanding DeFi marketplace with the addition of features enabled by Unizen.

Experience our seamlessly integrated DeFi trading solution via our new partner integration, and see for yourself how leveraging our class defining DEX aggregator will yield the best fully decentralized returns first-hand.



Outperforming Competitors: The Unizen Advantage

The Unizen Trade Engine consistently surpasses the performance of other leading DEX aggregation solutions. For instance, in a study involving 37 random single-chain trades valued at $10k each, Unizen Trade delivered approximately $238,073 more in total value compared to its top industry leading competitors. You can delve deeper into this comparison in the ULDM Performance Study .

Looking forward, Version 2 of Unizen promises even more impressive results. Initial tests suggest as much as a 10-fold increase in returns for DeFi trading liquidity on certain pairs.

Implications for the Unizen Community



The addition of Unizen's powerful trade capabilities to Coinstore is expected to bring a significant increase in trade volume across the Unizen trade engine. Subsequent integrations of our SDK will compound this growth(volume, userbase, and native-asset burn) exponentially over time. Further- it is worth noting that the token burn mechanism is not only platform agnostic, but it also functions in response to market volatility, and not direction. What this means is that it continues to function regardless of market conditions.

Hyper-Deflationary Tokenomics

The projected growth in volume is linked to Unizen's hyper-deflationary tokenomics, designed to directly amplify the burn rates for $ZCX. This directly benefits our holders and community. Moreover, the integration showcases the practical utility of our Unizen SDK, introducing it to millions of users instantly.

To put things in perspective: if 5% of Coinstore's CEX volume is captured by their newly introduced DeFi trade platform, it will result in a 14.83% permanent reduction of ZCX supply- every six months. A direct result of Unizen's hyper deflationary mechanisms operating in direct correlation with trade volume through their SDK.



Looking Forward

We are excited to support Coinstore's expanding user base with the Unizen SDK allowing direct and seamless access to the DeFi market. This collaboration not only affirms our ability to rival industry giants like 1inch and Paraswap but also underscores the mutual benefits we anticipate from this and future integrations.

Unizen's forthcoming V2, developed in stealth by the most talented and dedicated team of 20+ engineers in collaboration with prominent universities, promises enhanced functionalities. Users can look forward to a more intuitive user interface, an improved workflow that seamlessly connects major features, and up to a 10x boost in returns when swapping via our SDK.



About Unizen



Unizen is an entirely new category of DEX Aggregator with comprehensive omni-chain access and UTXO support. We offer unparalleled returns on decentralized trades industry-wide. Even compared to leading DEX Aggregators like 1inch, Paraswap and Matcha.

Our platform boasts a seamless experience with zero bridging, no sign-ups, and no KYC requirements, all while maintaining complete decentralization. We've created an entirely new class of DEX Aggregator, distinguished by an industry-leading Unizen Liquidity Distribution Mechanism (U-LDM), comprehensive omni-chain access, and UTXO support (starting with native Bitcoin).

Our industry leading innovations givethe ability to provide the highest returns on decentralized trades in the world, full stop.

About Coinstore

Coinstore is a world-leading digital asset trading platform that strongly focuses on emerging high-growth markets.

As of May 2023, the platform boasts over 3.6 million registered users with an impressive peak daily transaction volume of $453,186,502. With its services extending across 175 countries and regions, Coinstore's influence is particularly strong in Indonesia, India, and Nigeria

