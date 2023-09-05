Weekly cargo capacity to and from Middle East increases to over 4,500 tonnes

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) The world’s leading air cargo carrier has resumed its freighter services to Bahrain, effective 1st September 2023.

In addition to the 21 weekly narrow-body passenger flights to Bahrain, Qatar Airways Cargo is proud to announce the launch of three weekly Freighter operations, adding more than 200 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity to/from Bahrain.

Ms. Liesbeth Oudkerk, SVP Cargo Sales and Network Planning said, “We are glad to be back in Bahrain with dedicated freighters three times a week. Bahrain is an important market for us, and having a consistent freighter service will contribute to the economic and trade growth between Qatar and Bahrain.”

The imports into Bahrain predominantly consist of general cargo, perishables like fruits, vegetables and meat, while exports from Bahrain consist of general cargo and dangerous goods. With the addition of Bahrain, Qatar Airways Cargo now serves 24 Middle Eastern destinations with freighter and passenger belly-hold flights, providing a combined weekly cargo capacity of over 4,500 tonnes to and from Middle East.

By applying its Next Generation vision to all areas of its business, Qatar Airways Cargo is bringing enhancements to its services and operations throughout the network. Capacity to and from Bahrain can be booked online on the cargo carrier’s Digital Lounge platform or via its third-party marketplaces.





