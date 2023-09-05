Most US voters think Joe Biden too old for additional term

(MENAFN) Several United States electorates think that Leader Joe Biden is too old to run for re-election next year, as stated by a US-based newspaper poll released on Monday.



Biden as well as Past Leader Donald Trump are side by side in a possible replay of the 2020 election.



In spite of the nominees' comparatively close ages, a major 73 percent of voters uttered worries around Biden's age, believing he is too old for a second term. On the other hand, 47 percent of voters had alike worries around 77-year-old Trump.



Furthermore, by an 11-point margin, more voters think that Trump instead of Biden has a history of achievements as leader, with 51 percent of respondents seeing Trump in this light, whereas only 40 percent think the same around Biden.



When Biden was under oath in on January 20, 2021, he became the oldest sitting leader at the age of 78. If he wants to function in a second period, he will start it at the age of 82 and finish it at 86.

