Bank Al Etihad − Ratings Assigned

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has assigned Bank Al Etihad (BAE) a first time Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of ‘B+’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has assigned to BAE a Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b+’, a Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb+’, and an Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Positive.



The Bank’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b+’, and incorporates CI’s assessment of BAE’s capacity to withstand sovereign-induced economic and financial stress. Although ESL is Moderate, there is no uplift for the LT FCR as the latter is already at Jordan’s sovereign LT FCR level (‘B+’/Positive). However, this is likely to change as and when Jordan’s LT FCR is upgraded. BAE’s LT FCR and BSR remain constrained by the ratings assigned to the sovereign, reflecting the Bank’s base of operations in Jordan and its very high exposure to Jordanian sovereign debt.



The CFS is supported by BAE’s significant and expanding market shares in Jordan, including a good and strongly growing Islamic banking franchise through its local subsidiary Safwa Islamic Bank (SIB), as well as by solid funding and liquidity ratios. These are underpinned by a granular and expanding customer deposit base. Also supporting the CFS is the Bank’s currently sound loan asset quality, with BAE continuing to exhibit one of the sector’s lowest NPL ratios, together with more than full loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage. The capital increase currently underway is also a rating supporting factor. The CFS is constrained by high concentrations in Jordanian government debt and loan customers, and modest net profitability due to ongoing high cost of risk. The still challenging operating environment in Jordan, coupled with heightened credit risks, is a credit challenge and weighs on our OPERA assessment.



OPERA takes into account both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Jordan, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. In particular, the assessment reflects the economy’s high reliance on capital inflows to cover the country’s chronic current account deficit, low monetary flexibility, and substantial regional instability risks. It also takes into account a faster than initially projected economic recovery and improved short- to medium-term growth forecasts. The Jordanian banking sector exhibits very sound capital and liquidity buffers, and has demonstrated strong resilience amid the challenging operating environment in recent years.



BAE is a well-managed institution following a clear business strategy. As a result of cumulative high growth rates in recent years – largely due to strong expansion at SIB – the Bank has considerably expanded its consolidated market share of loans and deposits in the Jordanian banking system, reaching a significant 13% and 12%, respectively, in 2022. This has rendered BAE the fourth largest bank in terms of assets in the Kingdom, slightly behind Capital Bank of Jordan, The Housing Bank for Trade & Finance and market leader Arab Bank Plc. The Bank’s business model is sound and benefits from a rather high retail component (especially in customer deposits), aided by a well distributed nationwide branch network. BAE’s business franchise has been strengthened and diversified by SIB’s sustained growth, in a market characterized by strong and increasing customer demand for Islamic banking. The loan portfolio, however, continues to exhibit high borrower concentration, reflecting substantial credits to government related entities (GREs). This factor exacerbates credit risk. Concentration in Jordanian government debt (including sukuk held by SIB) continued to increase close to a high 2 times of equity at end-2022, slightly surpassing the sector average of 1.8 times.



The rapid asset growth in recent years, together with low internal capital generation due to modest profitability and a rather generous dividend policy, has had the effect of reducing BAE’s capital ratios. The ratio of total equity to total assets decreased to an adequate 8.4% at end-2022 (from 10.5% a few years earlier), which was only moderately above the Central Bank of Jordan’s minimum of 6%. Similarly, total CAR fell to 13.8% in 2022, reducing overall loss absorption capacity. While CAR rebounded to 14.2% in Q1 23, it remained well below Jordan’s well capitalised sector average of 17%. Given that management’s budget continues to call for higher than sector average expansion, the Bank is currently in the process of raising fresh capital. This, together with planned retained earnings, is projected to raise CAR by around 200bps to 16.25% at end-2023. In CI’s view, this will likely be attainable, particularly in view of budgeted strong net profit growth in full year 2023. It has to be noted, however, that CAR benefits from a lower than sector average risk weighted assets (RWA) density (55% in Q1 23) due to large holdings of government securities (predominantly in local currency) and SIB’s significant government-guaranteed financings to GREs; both carry a 0% risk weight factor.



The Bank’s satisfactory credit risk profile partly benefits from exposure to the diversified retail, trade and industrial sectors, as well as to systemically important GREs; a large part of the latter benefit from explicit government guarantees. As a result, BAE has maintained one of the lowest NPL ratios in the country in recent years – albeit in part flattered by the rapid expansion of the credit portfolio. Nonetheless, NPL growth accelerated in Q1 23, mainly due to a classification of a large obligor in the health care industry. Consequently, BAE’s NPL ratio increased to a still rather low 3.7%. On a positive note, BAE continued to transfer a significant share of operating profit to provisions in Q1 23 (including precautionary impairments), maintaining more than full LLR cover of NPLs. While management expects a further uptick in the NPL ratio to about 4% by end-2023, CI also notes the rapid growth in the loan portfolio in recent years (particularly at SIB) could continue to generate high NPL accretion rates if economic expansion stalls. However, given BAE’s sound risk management practices, we expect the Bank to maintain satisfactory loan asset quality metrics in the short term.



In terms of earnings strength and sustainability, BAE’s earnings continued to be supported by good growth in recurring revenues in 2022 thanks to a sound increase in net interest income and fees and commissions income. This, together with sound cost control, has maintained cost efficiency and operating profitability at a satisfactory level. This remains crucial for absorbing potential high provision charges going forward. The high cost of risk has dragged down net profitability in recent years to a level below the sector average. Although the Bank’s improved Q1 23 performance may not be indicative of the full year results, CI expects higher net profit and ROAA for the full year, supported by an improved net interest margin – the latter benefiting from the CBJ’s interest rate hikes in 2022 and into 2023 – and still satisfactory lending volumes.



The Bank’s solid funding and liquidity profile continues to support the ratings. Although loan growth surpassed customer deposits expansion in 2022 and into Q1 23, key funding and liquidity metrics remained very sound in a global context. BAE’s funding is sourced mostly from well-diversified retail deposits with moderate customer concentrations; there is limited reliance on more volatile, price-sensitive corporate deposits. Concurrently, wholesale funding remains modest and largely comprises CBJ term facilities. Although funding and liquidity ratios at SIB are tighter – in line with other Islamic banks in Jordan – BAE currently boasts solid liquid and net broad liquid asset ratios at group level, reflecting large placements with the CBJ and other banks, as well as significant holdings of Jordanian government debt. Although the latter are not listed in an active market, they are repoable with the CBJ and other banks, and as such constitute an important additional source of liquidity – in common with most Jordanian banks.



Rating Outlook



The Positive outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR is in line with Jordan’s sovereign rating outlook, and indicates that both ratings are likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12 months, provided the sovereign’s ratings are upgraded as currently expected. This is because the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are currently constrained by the sovereign’s long-term rating of ‘B+’.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be upgraded by more than one notch, or by one notch coupled with a Positive Outlook, if there is a similar action on Jordan’s sovereign ratings and a significant improvement in the operating environment.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, the LT FCR and BSR Outlook could be revised to Stable or lowered were there to be a similar action on the Jordanian sovereign. Alternatively, downward pressure on the ratings could also be exerted if the Bank’s key credit metrics and OPERA deteriorate significantly.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and Q1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This is the first time CI has assigned International Ratings to the entity. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2023







MENAFN05092023002960000411ID1107008990