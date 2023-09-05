(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Australia Holds Rates, Asia Mostly Falls
Asia-Pacific markets fell as Australia's central bank's held its benchmark policy rate at 4.1% for the third straight month in a row and investors assessed inflation and business activity readings from across the region.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index gained 97.58 points, or 0.3%, to 33,036.76, marking a seven-day winning streak and the first time the Nikkei has crossed the 33,000 mark since Aug. 1.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dumped 387.25 points, or 2.1%, to 18,456.91, dragged by health-care and real estate stocks.
Elsewhere, South Korea's inflation rate for August came in higher than expected at 3.4%, and investors also assessed purchasing managers index readings from China, India and Hong Kong.
Australia was mostly flat as the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision was in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.
In other markets
The CSI 300 fell 28.63 points, or 0.7%, to 3,820.32.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index edged up 1.92 points to 16,791.61.
In Singapore, the Straits Times faltered 12.14 points, or 0.4%, to 3,226.83.
In Korea, the Kospi index slipped 2.37 points, or 0.1%, to 2,582.18.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dropped 75.79 points, or 0.7%, to 11,437.25.
In Australia, the ASX 200 gave back 4.54 points, or 0.1%, to 7,314.26.
