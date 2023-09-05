Forced Evacuation: Six Families With Children Taken From Dangerous Communities In Zaporizhzhia

The press service of the Zaporizhzhia regional police reported this to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Six families with 12 children were evacuated as part of the forced evacuation," the police said.

Currently, about 40 children remain in the communities that are on the list of those from which families with children must be evacuated.

In addition, the evacuation of elderly people with limited mobility continues.

According to a Telegram message from the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region, on September 4, three people were evacuated from Orikhiv, two of whom were elderly people with limited mobility.

Earlier it was reported that forced evacuation of children was announced in five settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. These are the town of Huliaypole, the urban-type settlement of Stepnohirsk, and the villages of Preobrazhenka, Yegorivka, and Novopavlivka.

Due to the difficult security situation and hostile shelling, 54 children and 67 accompanying persons (family members) will be forcibly evacuated from there. The evacuation is expected to be completed by the end of September.

In addition to children, the mandatory evacuation also applies to people with limited mobility who live in these settlements of the region.