Italian Fm Arrives On Visit To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 5. The Deputy
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International
Cooperation of Italy Antonio Tajani arrived on an official visit to
Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, within the framework
of the visit, Tajani will hold talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister
Murat Nurtleu.
Tajani arrived in Kazakhstan after his visit to China. The
Italian Foreign Ministry announced that Tajani would meet with
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
