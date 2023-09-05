Moody's Upgrades Socar's Baseline Credit Assessment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Moody's
Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic
(SOCAR) to ba2 from ba3, Trend reports.
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed SOCAR's corporate family
rating (CFR) at Ba1. The outlook remains stable.
Today's rating action, including the upgrade of the BCA,
reflects the improvement in SOCAR's financial performance and
credit metrics amid supportive oil and gas market environment; the
company's strategic importance for the government of Azerbaijan;
and a recent track record of more discipline in strategic and
shareholder decisions, investment spending and shareholder
distributions which translate into positive cash generation and
good liquidity.
Because SOCAR is 100% state owned, Moody's applies the
Government-Related Issuers (GRI) methodology to determine the
company's CFR. SOCAR's Ba1 CFR incorporates (1) the company's BCA
of ba2, which measures its standalone credit strength, excluding
any extraordinary government support; (2) the Ba1 foreign currency
issuer rating of the Government of Azerbaijan, with a stable
outlook; (3) the very high default dependence between the state and
the company; and (4) the high probability of the government
providing support to the company in the event of financial
distress.
SOCAR is engaged in exploration of oil and gas fields, the
production, processing and transportation of oil, gas and gas
condensate, the sale of oil and petrochemicals in the domestic and
international markets, the supply of natural gas to industrial
enterprises and the population of Azerbaijan, as well as
Europe.
The company conducts variactivities in countries such as
Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany and Ukraine,
including trading activities mainly in Switzerland, Singapore and
Nigeria.
