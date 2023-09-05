Tuesday, 05 September 2023 06:46 GMT

Necessary To Take Responsibility For One's Own Actions - Russian Mfa Responds To Armenian Pm's Statements


9/5/2023 8:06:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. It is necessary to be able to take responsibility for one's own actions, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, commenting upon the recent statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN05092023000187011040ID1107008921

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search