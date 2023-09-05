Cardiff Oncology To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In September

Details of the presentations can be found below.

Baird Global Healthcare Conference [only available to live participants]

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay

Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: 09/12/2023

Time: 9:05 AM ET

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO

Format: Company Presentation

Date: 09/13/2023

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for H.C. Wainwright by visiting the "Events " section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is

onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit

.

