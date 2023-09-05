Scale Computing's Jeff Ready And Mike O'neil To Speak At Spiceworld 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

SPICEWORLD - Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that CEO and cofounder, Jeff Ready, and Director of Systems Engineers, Mike O'Neil, will be presenting at the 2023 SpiceWorld IT Conference in Austin, Texas, September 5th - 7th. The three-day event boasts hundreds of tech brands and thousands

of attendees, providing participants a unique opportunity to gain insights, build connections, and explore the latest innovations in the field.

"SpiceWorld 2023 is an incredible platform for knowledge-sharing and networking," said Ready. "I am thrilled to once again be part of the event and to have the opportunity to share the story behind Scale Computing and its evolution as we enter the age of the edge computing revolution. We've built award-winning solutions that eliminate the need for VMware, hypervisor, storage management, server management, container management, fleet management, and disaster recovery. Our journey is a testament to the power of innovation and dedication. We were just ranked #1 in Multicloud Software Platforms and #1 in HCI in CRN's 2023 Annual Report Card-beating out brands like VMware and HPE-and we're going to continue to push the envelope. This year's SpiceWorld event has a stellar lineup of some of the top industry professionals, including many of our esteemed channel partners, and we can't wait to show them what we've got on the horizon."

Ready will present his talk, "Moving Beyond VMware: Trust, Innovation, and the Edge – The Personal Story Behind Scale Computing," on Tuesday, September 5th at 7:00pm CDT at the Tech Talk Theatre in the Expo Hall. On Wednesday, O'Neil will share his presentation, "IT Infrastructure – Harness the Power of the Edge," at 2:15pm CDT in the breakout space.

Conference attendees can meet with the Scale Computing team at booth 133 during the event. On Thursday, September 7th, the company will host the Annual Scale Computing Bat Boat Tour beginning at 6:30pm CDT. Tickets are limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis at the booth, where attendees can also enter to win a Millennium Falcon Lego set.

For more information about Scale Computing and the award-winning SC//Platform, visit scalecomputing.

