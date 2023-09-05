North America Led the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the anti-biofilm wound dressing market generated a value of USD 730 million in 2022, and it will grow at an 8.9% CAGR, to touch USD 1,447 million, by 2030.



The growth in the industry is mainly attributed to the increasing consumption of alcohol & tobacco and sedentary & unhealthy lifestyles, which lead to the growing incidence of chronic diseases, therefore, increasing the incidence rate of chronic and acute lesions, along with the rising antimicrobial resistance threat, boosts the requirement for these products.



The chemical category accounted for the largest anti-biofilm wound dressing market revenue share, at approximately 46%, owing to the rising number of surgeries and increasing chronic wound incidence all over the world.



The chronic wounds category accounted for the larger application in the industry, owing to the mounting incidence of various long-term illnesses, particularly diabetes.



Whereas, the acute wounds category is expected to observe faster growth in the years to come, due to the high count of surgeries being conducted and the rising cases of burns and trauma.



Hospitals accounted for the largest end users in the industry, owing to the mounting number of sports-related injuries and surgical procedures, as well as the increasing number of trauma and burns cases, which drives the demand for products that can lessen the incidence of surgical site infections.



Based on age group, the 14–49 years category will witness the highest growth rate, because individuals within this age group encounter the greatest level of exposure to environmental factors that contributes to wounds and injuries.



Furthermore, individuals in the 60 years above age group are showing a substantial development in the requirement for these products due to the slower epithelialization process, multiple existing comorbidities, and reduced inflammatory response in their bodies.



North America led the industry of anti-biofilm wound dressing, and it will maintain its position in the years to come, generating a value of USD 434 million, by the end of this decade. This is ascribed to the increasing incidence of sports injuries and the growing number of road accidents.



Additionally, the U.S. led the industry in North America, and it will advance at a rate of approximately 9%. This is credited to the strong infrastructure of healthcare and the existence of numerous major industry players. Furthermore, the presence of advantageous reimbursement policies will boost the industry's growth in the years to come.



Hence, with the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and the mounting number of accidents, violence, and burns cases, the industry of anti-biofilm wound dressing will continue to grow significantly in the years to come.



MENAFN05092023005304011875ID1107008900