Skin Booster Industry was Led by North American Region

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The skin booster market will grow at a rate of 10.5% in the near future, to touch a value of USD 2,304 million by 2030.



The aging population is powering the requirement for medical aesthetics. The fibrous tissues loss and reduction of the vascular and glandular network in the skin signify aging. This brings about dryness, wrinkles, pigmentary alteration, and sagging. To overcome these issues, facial injectables are used, to revitalize and skin tightening.



As per UN-DESA, 771 million people are 65 years and above globally, having grown by over 200% from 258 million in 1980. The older populace will further reach over 990 million by 2030 and over 1.5 billion by 2050.



One of the key market drivers is the increasing predisposition of people for an enhanced appearance, for which they spend on appealing medical procedures. Therefore, advanced products are introduced, offering a higher accuracy and satisfaction of the customers.



Furthermore, despite a stable lifestyle, the skin regularly loses collagen as a result of age and hormonal changes, which further brings about the depletion of cellulite deposition and fat, laxity, and other problems, for example, fine lines staining, acne scars, broken blood vessels, large pores. and age spots on the skin.



These problems can be overcome with numerous medical procedures, for example skin boosters.



Females are subject to lose collagen faster as opposed to men because of higher collagen density in males as compared to females. Moreover, women have in excess of 90% of the aesthetic procedures globally. Therefore, females were the large revenue contributor in the past, and the same trend will continue in the years to come.



Additionally, as a result of the increasing acceptance of social media and the wish to present a perfect look to the world, men are also keenly interested in skin boosters and other medical aesthetics procedures. There is approximately 20% rise in men’s preference for aesthetic treatments, like laser treatments, surgeries, and injectables.



North America dominated the skin booster market, with around 40%, share, stated by P&S Intelligence in one of its market reports.



This has mainly to do with the changes the perception of the consumers of the affiliation between beauty and wellbeing and the increasing prevalence of age-related skin changes. Brown rough patches, sagging skin and further blemishes are common in elderly folks. These skin issues affect up to 50 million in the U.S. on an annual basis.



The increasing elderly population, and increasing consciousness pertaining to appearance in the people around the world affects the demand for skin boosters rather positively, and it will continue to grow in the years to come.



