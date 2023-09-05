PR: MicroStrategy Has Grown Its BTC Holding By Over 600% Over The Last Three Years To Surpass 150K

(MENAFN- Learnbonds) According to BitcoinCasinos.com, Microstrategy has accumulated up to 152,800 BTC, a 612.2% increase since its first Bitcoin acquisition in 2020.

The site’s financial analyst, Edith Reads, comments, “The step Microstrategy took in acquiring Bitcoin has proved revolutionary for the company. Its efforts to keep Bitcoin reserves have attracted significant traction among investors and other public companies. Now, its two primary goals are to hold Bitcoin and develop its analytics software to promote business intelligence on its platform. The massive increase in digital assets only serves as a testament to the company’s milestones in acquiring Bitcoin.

Since August 11, 2020, when Microstrategy purchased its first digital assets, around 21,454 BTC, the company made it their goal to keep topping up on their Bitcoin assets. Currently, Bitcoin accounts for 74.3% of their total balance sheet assets and 0.786% of Bitcoin’s supply chain. MicroStrategy Has Grown Its BTC Holding By Over 600% Over The Last Three Years To Surpass 150K





