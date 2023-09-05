"Toxic" energy prices threat survival of Germany's auto industry

(MENAFN) According to Hildegard Muller, the leader of the Association of the Automotive Industry, "toxic" energy prices are a threat to the survival of Germany's auto industry.



In an interview with the director of Microsoft Germany, Marianne Janik, on Monday, Muller said that as a location for the automobile industry, Germany "is losing dramatically its international competitiveness" due to rising energy costs.



In light of Germany's already negative financial climate, other nations are becoming more desirable for key industries like battery or semiconductor manufacture, which is alarming news for the nation.



Muller claims that the nation's medium-sized suppliers are now "toxic" as a result of the skyrocketing energy prices. They issue a warning that foreign investment is going to stop coming to Germany and instead move to other nations in the EU or the United States of America.



Along with the cost of energy, Muller also bemoaned the overregulation of the auto sector, the slowness of political decisions, and the absence of a legislative framework for enacting future reforms, particularly for technological advancements like artificial intelligence.

MENAFN05092023000045015682ID1107008881