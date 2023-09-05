Global Wafer Biscuits Industry Insights: Trends, Forecasts, And Market Dynamics

The global market perspective for wafer biscuits reveals insights into the industry's trends and projections. It encompasses varicategories, including coated, cream-filled, chocolate, sandwich, and ice-cream wafers.

The analysis covers geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The report presents both recent past and future predictions, highlighting annual sales figures in US$ million from 2014 to 2030, as well as percentage CAGR values.

Market distribution among hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and specialty food stores is also explored, providing a comprehensive understanding of the wafer biscuits market's landscape.

Global Wafer Biscuits Market to Reach $142.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wafer Biscuits estimated at US$99.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$142.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cream-

Filled Wafer Biscuits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$92.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Coated Wafer Biscuits segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Wafer Biscuits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Antonelli Bros

Artisan Biscuits

Bolero

Dukes

Hershey Company

Kellogg

Lago Group

Mars

Mondelez International Nestle

