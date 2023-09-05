Israeli Occupation Authority Issues 50 Demolition Orders In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Sept 5 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday handed out 50 orders to destroy Palestinian-owned property in a village near Nabnorth of the occupied West Bank, said the local council head.
Israeli forces raided the eastern and southern parts of the village, southeast of Nablus, and distributed 50 orders, including one for the demolition of an agricultural facility and another for a newly-opened road, said Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of the Duma Village Council.
According to Dawabsheh, the occupation authorities claimed the land is "state-owned" property, but it is privately owned by Palestinians, who have documents to prove ownership.
The Palestinian Ministry of Local Government said in a statement that the Israeli orders are illegal and in violation of international norms and conventions, and it considers the Israeli action "a confiscation of the Palestinians' right to cultivate their land, build and live on it, which is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights."
