Ministry Installs Solar Systems In Municipalities To Conserve Energy

Amman, Sep. 5 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources wrapped up the first phase of a JD500,000 project to install and operate 570-kilowatt solar cell systems for municipal buildings in 30 municipalities across the Kingdom.
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said in a statement on Tuesday that the ministry's Renewable Energy Fund is implementing the program across the Kingdom's 100 municipalities at a total cost of JD2.6 million with the aim of enabling these municipalities to provide better services and help them reduce the monthly electricity bill for their main buildings, which contributes to achieving the goal of sustainability in dependence on clean energy.
He pointed out that the program will cut the municipalities' expenditures, allowing them to channel the extra funds into improving the services they provide to citizens.
Kharabsheh stressed the importance of partnerships formed by the ministry with international donors through the Renewable Energy Fund to implement varidevelopment projects, pointing out that the project is being implemented under a grant from the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security in partnership with the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund.
Rasmi Hamza, Director of the Renewable Energy Fund, indicated that the fund has started preparing for the second phase of the program, which will install 3.6-megawatt solar cell systems for 70 municipalities, including 150-180 sub-buildings belonging to these municipalities, which will save an estimated JD2 million and cut carbon emissions by 2,575 tons annually.
