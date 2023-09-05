Industrial Robot Market Size To Grow By Us$ 17,925.0 Million Till 2033 | Fact.Mr Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Industrial Robot Market
Increasing demand for automation and efficiency in manufacturing and industrial processes is expected to propel the growth of the Industrial robots market
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Industrial robot market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 12.1% to reach a value of$56,171.4 million by the end of 2033.
Industrial robots are advanced machines used in factories and industries. They have mechanical arms and smart controls that allow them to do jobs like welding and assembly. These robots are better than other ways of doing work because they are super precise and never get tired, which means they can work faster and more accurately. They also save money over time because they don't need salaries or breaks. Robots can handle dangertasks, making workplaces safer for people.
The growth of the industrial robot market is being fueled by several key factors. There's a strong demand for increased automation in manufacturing to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs. Additionally, the need for improved product quality, workplace safety, and the ability to handle hazardtasks is boosting the adoption of industrial robots.
Key Takeaways:
.Europe market that has occupied a 23.4% share in 2023 and is expected to be at$ 4.1 Bn in 2023.
.This is followed by the North America Industrial Robot Market which is expected to occupy the market share of 19.2% in 2023. Moreover, the market value is expected to be $ 3.5 Bn in 2023.
.Market share of the top 3 countries is expected to be around 53%. And China is expected to occupy a share of 27.8% in 2023.
Key Companies Profiled in This Report
.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
.ABB
.Fanuc
.Kuka AG
.Yaskawa
.Comau
.Epson
.Kawasaki Robotics
.Staubli International AG
.Universal Robots
The Industrial robot market is mainly driven by rising automation demand in manufacturing, high demand for precision, and technology advancements. - Says FACTMR Expert
Market Competition
The market is differentiated with many large and small market players. Every top player in the robotics industry is devising unique strategies to distinguish themselves in the competitive industrial robot market. Companies such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB, Fanuc, Kuka AG, Yaskawa, Comau, Epson, Kawasaki Robots, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots, and other prominent brands are actively preparing to establish a strong presence in this market segment.
oIn July 2022, ABB introduced a five-axis Delta robot that stands out as the fastest in its category for tasks such as lightweight product picking, packing, and repositioning.
oMoreover, in the same month, Fanuc unveiled its inaugural stainless steel delta robot specially designed for the handling of food products.
Winning strategies
.Key players in the market should aim to expand their global presence by establishing manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and service centers across the world. This means becoming well-known and accessible in different regions through partnerships and local offices, while also building strong networks with partners, suppliers, and distributors. By doing so, they can reduce production costs, customize products to suit local needs, and provide better support to customers.
.Market giants specialize in creating robots that can be customized to fit the specific needs of different industries. They design these robots to tackle particular tasks, making them adaptable to variproduction processes. By collaborating closely with clients, these companies develop tailored automation solutions that help businesses become more efficient, reduce costs, maintain high product quality, and enhance safety.
Segmentation of Industrial Robot Industry Research Report
.By Product Type
oArticulated arm
oCollaborative robot
oSCARA
oCartesian
oCylindrical
oSpherical/Polar
oParallel/Delta
oOthers
.By Motion Range
oBelow 2000 mm
o2000-3000 mm
oAbove 3000 mm
.By Payload Capacity
oBelow 100 Kg
o100-300 Kg
o300-600 Kg
oAbove 600 Kg
.By Application
oPackaging
oPalletizing
oMaterial handling
oPainting
oWelding
oAssembly
oInspection
oCutting
oDispensing
oOthers
.By End User
oAerospace and Defense
oAutomotive
oChemicals & Materials
oElectrical & Electronics
oFood and Beverage
oHealthcare
oMining & Oil & Gas
oRetail & e-Commerce
oLogistics & Warehousing
oPackaging
oOthers
.By Region
oNorth America
oLatin America
oEurope
oEast Asia
oSouth Asia & Oceania
oMiddle East & Africa
