Global Labels Market Set To Skyrocket At 4.9% Cagr, Surpassing Us$ 67 Billion By 2033

Growing demand for packaged perishable products to boost label sales during the forecast period. Organized retail sector expansion drives the labels market
NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global labels market is anticipated to soar at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033, achieving a valuation of US$ 41.75 billion in 2023. By the end of 2033, the labels industry is projected to hit US$ 67.36 billion.
Colorful Labels Ignite Market Growth Through Strengthened Demand
The increased customer response to marketing and promotional efforts by using color printing on items augments demand for color inkjet printing on labels. More than 75% of the visual information on color labels is related to color, making them useful and appealing to consumers. It enables businesses to sell their brands to consumers effectively.
To fulfill the changing needs of business brands and customers, support for color label printing is becoming increasingly necessary across all industries. Vendors are introducing devices that enable system integration and high-quality printing for the industries.
Transporting hazardmaterials might present issues that can be resolved using color labeling. Labels draw attention to risky commodities and encourage shippers to exercise caution when carrying them. The demand for color labels is anticipated to rise. As a result, this propels the expansion of the global labels market.
Rising Raw Material Costs Plays as a Critical Barrier to Market Expansion for Labels
Paper, plastic resin, glue, additives, pulp, and other raw materials now cost more. Escalating prices put more pressure on both the buyer and the label supplier. The price of the raw materials raises the label's production costs. Label manufacturers need help to raise label prices, which reduces their profit margins.
The cost of additives is anticipated to increase, which may affect product label pricing. To retain their profit margins, the label business vendors are raising their labels' pricing. Due to this, customers think the labels could be pricier, which lowers sales volumes. The label market growth may need to be improved by price wars brought on by the availability of alternative labels and fluctuations in the cost of raw materials.
Regional Outlook
The dense population in the world is found in the Asia Pacific area. The demand for packaging in the food and beverage industry and the requirement for quick and effective labeling solutions both increase along with consumer awareness of packaging. Positive label market growth in China and India is anticipated due to enhanced growth in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.
The Asia Pacific region's emerging economies, particularly China and India, are predicted to have the most rapid label market growth. The demand for packaged foods and beverages continues to rise due to changes in lifestyle and demographics in developing nations. The need for packaged food and beverage labeling is going to evolve.
Key Takeaways
Pressure-sensitive labels segment is expected to account for 75% of the labels business in the product type category by 2023.
A CAGR of 3.4% is predicted for the food industry between 2023 and 2033.
By 2023, the United States is scheduled to account for 85% of the total label sales in North America.
Over the forecast period, the Indian labels industry is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9%.
Competitive Landscape
The global labels industry is fragmented, and vendors encounter modest rivalry. Continunew competitors have been stepping into the market and supplying labels. Due to these new competitors, established businesses are concentrating on developing innovative products to obtain a competitive edge. The label manufacturers are launching novel products to grab the interest of their clientele.
Recent Advancements
Fort Dearborn Strengthens Market Position with Hammer Packaging Acquisition
Dearborn Company announced in March 2021 that it had purchased Hammer Packaging Corporation. The merged business strengthens Fort Dearborn's leadership position in the decorative label and package market by extending the company's geographic reach, capacity, and capabilities. Hammer's cutting-edge technology is utilized in this endeavor.
Mondi Introduces Recycled Paper Release Liners for Ethical Sourcing
A variety of innovative paper-based release liners made from recycled and lightweight materials have been introduced by Mondi Group in February 2021, offering a more environmentally friendly option for several applications.
The goods were created with FSC 1 or PEFC-certified paper to ensure ethical sourcing. They provide a sustainable alternative to labels, tapes, envelopes, and industrial use because they weigh less.
Essential Labels Manufacturers
CCL Industries Inc.
Avery Dennison Corporation
Fuji Seal International, Inc.
Huhtamäki Oyj
Amcor plc
Coveris Holding S.A.
Multi-Color Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
3M Company
Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH &KG
Anchor Printing
Derksen Company
TrManufacturing, Inc.
Resource Label Group, LLC
Key Segments
By Product Type:
Pressure Sensitive Labels
Shrink Labels
Stretch Labels
Wet Glue Labels
Others (In-mold, pre-gummed, etc.)
By Material Type:
Plastic
Polyethylene (PE)
LDPE
HDPE
LLDPE
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Others
Paper
Foil
By Printing Technique:
Flexographic Printing
Digital Printing
Gravure Printing
Offset Printing
Letterpress Printing
By Ink Type:
Solvent Based
Water Based
UV Based
Others (Latex Based, etc.)
By End Use:
Food
Bakery & Confectionery
Dairy Products
Baby Food
Chilled/Frozen Food
Others (Snacks, etc.)
Beverages
Alcoholic
Non-Alcoholic
Pharmaceutical
Tablet/Capsules
Cream & Ointment
Liquid Syrup
Others
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Homecare & Toiletries
Chemicals
Automobiles
Other Consumer Durables
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Middle East and Africa
Oceania
